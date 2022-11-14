Democrat Rep. David Scott Still Missing

A Democratic legislator is missing from the House of Representatives and potentially denying Democrats one vote as they try to stop the GOP’s narrow majority from taking control of the House.

Rep. David Scott (D-GA), age 77, has not been seen in public for weeks, even during his landslide win on election day. His disappearance has prompted chatter that he is incapacitated or worse.

He is expected to appear on January 3 in Congress, to be sworn in as the reflected representative for the 13th district of Georgia. The district is south of Atlanta and is overwhelmingly African-American.

Neither Scott’s campaign nor his office has posted any reassuring video of Scott on Twitter or Facebook.

“They released a photo through his Twitter account with a claim that he was receiving an award,” GOP rival Caesar Gonzales told Breitbart News. “The photo had been altered and they showed a separate picture of the plaque with a date of October 29 … by itself,” said Gonzales, a former rocket engineer who now lives in the district.

People think you're not alive anymore. You should do some public appearances with the news media so they can see that you aren't dead. — ddpaskoff (@ddpaskoff) November 2, 2022

“They also had a video on his YouTube channel dated October 29th,” Gonzales added. “Problem is the foliage behind him was bright green. We are in Fall, with multicolored foliage. Turns out they aired the very same video — in June.”

Scott’s office, including chief of staff Catherine Kuerbitz, did not respond to calls. Kuerbitz joined Scott’s office four years ago.

“Something going on … we’ve heard several things,” Arlene Charles, the secretary at the Clayton County GOP office, told Breitbart News.

“Just an amateurish effort to conceal the obvious,” Gonzales told Breitbart News.