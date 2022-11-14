Coastal communities in the Sunshine State experienced yet another rapid recovery under Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) leadership, following a late-season tropical storm battering the state’s east coast last week.

Hurricane Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 storm, decreasing in intensity to a tropical storm as it made its way through the state. Sections of coastal roadways — namely, A1A, which runs along almost the entirety of the east coast– were battered as a result of the storm, as pictures showed swaths of roadway falling into the sea.

Parts of the A1A washed away in

Flagler County!! #Nicole pic.twitter.com/cRLoxs9gbI — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) November 10, 2022

One section in Vilano Beach in St. Johns County, Florida, was particularly stunning, as the road appeared to be falling into the sea completely. However, on Friday, DeSantis announced that crews repaired that road in just 7.5 hours:

SR A1A in St. Johns County had substantial damage from Hurricane Nicole. Under my direction, @MyFDOT completed emergency road repairs in Vilano Beach in 7.5 hrs. With 80 trucks and 1,400 cubic yards of material, the roadway is now reopened to traffic. pic.twitter.com/70MvmPibGs — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 11, 2022

"'I thought we were gonna be stuck here for two weeks,' said Sevilano…

But by morning’s light, the road was back open to traffic, surpassing the expectations of neighbors."@JakeStofan@ActionNewsJax

https://t.co/TcoOX2Xftz — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) November 11, 2022

That same day, DeSantis announced that “within 24 hours of Hurricane Nicole making landfall, 95% of customers who lost power have been restored,” thanking the 22,000 linemen who responded:

Further, over the weekend, DeSantis announced that emergency repairs had been completed along “the entirety” of A1A:

Emergency repairs have been completed along the entirety of A1A – and as of tonight the roadway is open. Thanks to @MyFDOT’s dedicated crews working quickly to restore access to our coastal communities. pic.twitter.com/EpC8Tnv6CB — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 12, 2022

250 @MyFDOT crews were deployed to respond to Hurricane Nicole, and they have already cleared 10,000 miles of roadway and inspected and reopened 1,100 bridges. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 12, 2022

The rapid recovery comes to no surprise, given the impressive speed at which emergency crews and first responders addressed the severe damage on the state’s west coast following Hurricane Ian. In just three days, crews constructed a temporary bridge providing access to Pine Island, and the Sanibel Causeway, which was damaged in multiple areas, was restored in mere weeks:

The recovery comes on the heels of DeSantis’s decisive victory against Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist (D), defeating the Democrat by over 19 percent, with major gains in areas such as historically blue Miami-Dade.