Rapid Recovery: DeSantis Announces Road Destroyed by Tropical Storm Repaired in 7.5 Hours

A road in St. Johns County that was destroyed by Tropical Storm Nicole has been repaired in just 7.5 hours and is now accessible, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced on Friday.

The storm made its way through the Sunshine State on Wednesday and Thursday, compounding the issues previously caused by Hurricane Ian over a month ago. Photos surfaced on social media this week, showing mass flooding and sections of coastal roadways completely destroyed, seemingly fallen into the sea. A section of Vilano Beach in St. Johns County was particularly battered:

However, on Friday, DeSantis announced that the road had been repaired and is open to traffic.

“SR A1A in St. Johns County had substantial damage from Hurricane Nicole. Under my direction, @MyFDOT completed emergency road repairs in Vilano Beach in 7.5 hrs. With 80 trucks and 1,400 cubic yards of material, the roadway is now reopened to traffic,” DeSantis announced, providing pictures of the repaired roadway:

SR A1A in St. Johns County had substantial damage from Hurricane Nicole. Under my direction, @MyFDOT completed emergency road repairs in Vilano Beach in 7.5 hrs. With 80 trucks and 1,400 cubic yards of material, the roadway is now reopened to traffic. pic.twitter.com/70MvmPibGs — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 11, 2022

The rapid pace should come to no surprise, given the massive recovery efforts and results seen when Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of the state. Access to Pine Island, for example, was restored in just three days with the construction of a temporary road:

Construction on the Pine Island bridge has been completed today – just three days after construction began. Happy to have the state step in and help get our Pine Island residents back on their feet. pic.twitter.com/a8GqPoHtP1 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 6, 2022

Abut two weeks later, DeSantis announced the damaged Sanibel Causeway was repaired and open to residents as well: