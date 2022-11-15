Donald Trump Promises ‘America’s Golden Age Is Just Ahead’

Former President Donald Trump pledged that “America’s Golden Age is just ahead” during his 2024 Presidential campaign announcement at his lavish Mar-a-Lago resort Tuesday.

Trump began his speech, which was streamed by C-SPAN, by highlighting the economic, border security, energy, and foreign policy successes of his administration.

“Two years ago, when I left office, the United States stood ready for its Golden Age,” said Trump. “Our nation was at the pinnacle of power, prosperity, and prestige, towering above all rivals, vanquishing all enemies, and striding into the future confident and so strong.”

“Inflation was nonexistent, our southern border was by far the strongest ever, and because the border was so tight, drugs were coming into our country at the lowest level in many, many years,” the 45th president later said.

Trump touted the country’s achievement of the “impossible dream of American energy independence” during his administration, “which soon would have turned into energy dominance.”

During his last full day in office, the national average price for a gallon of gas was just $2.38. This past June, just 18 months after Biden assumed office, the average hit a record high of 5.02, according to AAA.

Trump noted that his foreign policy approach kept “China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea in check,” adding that “they respected the United States, and quite honestly, they respected me.”

“The vicious ISIS caliphate, which no president was able to conquer, was decimated by me and our great warriors in less than three weeks, and al-Baghdadi, its founder, was hunted down and killed,” he added.

Now, after under two years of the Biden Administration, America has seen 40-year-high inflation, a southern border crisis, a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan where 13 U.S. Servicemembers were killed, and the war in Ukraine.

“Our country was great. Our country’s not great anymore; our country’s a laughing stock right now. But our country can be greater than it ever was before by a lot,” said Trump.

“If our movement remains united and confident, then we will shatter the forces of tyranny, and we will unleash the glories of liberty for ourselves and for our children and for generations yet to come,” Trump later promised. “America’s Golden Age is just ahead.”