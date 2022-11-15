Ride-Share Driver Gets in Shootout with Pimp, Saves Woman

A ride-share driver in Seattle, Washington, picked up a woman trying to escape a pimp and ended up in a shootout that resulted in the woman being safely taken into police care.

Local 12 identified the woman only as H.A., noting that she broke an ankle jumping from a third story window Saturday in an effort to escape William Burt, a pimp forcing her to do sex work.

Burt was able to recapture her, at which time he allegedly held her at gunpoint and told her she could leave, but only after he knocked out all her teeth.

H.A. somehow escaped from the Burt’s car while topless and ran across a six-lane highway seeking help.

She eventually sat in the middle of the highway hoping someone would come to her aid.

The Daily Beast reported that a ride-share driver in a van stopped, picked the woman up, and raced off. Burt followed and began shooting at the van, at which time the ride-share driver returned fire.

The ride-share driver managed to escape Burt during the shootout and pulled into a gas station, where the woman was handed over to police.

William Burt was arrested Sunday and held on a $750,000 bond.

