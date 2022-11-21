At Least 22 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 22 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the weekend’s first shooting fatality occurred Sunday around 5:30 p.m., when a 31-year-old man was shot in the armpit while sitting in a parked vehicle “in the 3100-block of West Madison Street.” The shots came from someone in another vehicle who opened fire while driving by.

The 31-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The next two shooting fatalities occurred in another drive-by shooting at 11:40 p.m. Sunday. A 15-year-old girl, a 44-year-old man, and a third person, were standing on the sidewalk “in the 5800-block of West Augusta Boulevard” when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire. The 15-year-old girl and 44-year-old man were both shot and killed.

Breitbart News notes 27 people were shot last weekend in Lightfoot’s Chicago, and six of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

The Sun-Times observes 618 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through November 20, 2022.

