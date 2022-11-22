Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) responded Tuesday to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) call for President Joe Biden’s border chief to resign, saying in a statement McCarthy was “right” that “Americans deserve accountability” for the record number of illegal migrant crossings that have occurred over the past two years.

Jordan said Republicans would hold Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “accountable for his failure to enforce immigration law and secure the border through all means necessary.”

Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, has already taken steps to open an investigation into Mayorkas once the GOP takes the House majority in January.

The committee is responsible for oversight of DHS, and Jordan is expected to chair the committee next year as it conducts what is likely to be an intensive probe into Mayorkas’s management of the agency.

Jordan jumpstarted his efforts Friday by sending a letter to Mayorkas listing out nearly a dozen DHS officials he planned to call to the committee for transcribed interviews or hearings, Breitbart News first reported.

In addition to Mayorkas, the officials Jordan named included Ur Jaddou and Tae Johnson, the heads of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), respectively.

Mayorkas has become a top target for Republicans amid illegal migration at the southern border surging to record-breaking numbers since the start of the Biden administration.

Judiciary Republicans wrote to Mayorkas in October demanding documentation related to Mayorkas’s border management, citing federal data showing 3.6 million illegal migrant encounters had occurred since Biden had taken office. They said the massive swell of encounters indicated Mayorkas’s “callous disregard for the safety and security of our southern border” and a “willful failure to enforce U.S. immigration law.”

During McCarthy’s call for Mayorkas’s resignation Tuesday, which took place at the border in El Paso, Texas, the GOP leader warned House Republicans would use “the power of the purse and the power of the subpoena” to conduct their investigations, which they will have the authority to do once the chamber flips.

This Thanksgiving, one of the things I'm thankful for is our brave Border Patrol personnel who are doing everything they can to manage the crisis at our Southern border—despite being demonized by the Biden Administration. https://t.co/lpxgLzqcoL — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) November 22, 2022

McCarthy noted that if Mayorkas did not resign — Mayorkas has maintained that the border is “secure” despite Republicans’ vocal criticism — McCarthy would then explore the option of impeachment, a process that would also ultimately run through the Judiciary Committee before requiring a full House vote.

“I am calling on the secretary to resign. He cannot and must not remain in that position,” McCarthy said. “If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action, and every failure will determine whether we can begin impeachment inquiring.”