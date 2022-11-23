Six Dead After Gunman Opens Fire in Chesapeake Walmart

Six people are dead after a gunman opened fire inside in a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart roughly an hour before the store was scheduled to close late Tuesday night.

CNN reports the shooting suspect is also dead.

NBC News notes police could not say how the shooting suspect died, but they “didn’t believe he was shot by police.”

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West released a statement, saying: “I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place late last night in our City. My prayers are with all those affected — the victims, their family, their friends, and their coworkers.”

West also praised the “quick actions” of first responders.

