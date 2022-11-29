Joe Biden Pleads for Unity During Lame-Duck Session: ‘There’s a Lot to Do’

President Joe Biden met with congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday, urging Republicans and Democrats to find common ground on government spending before the end of the year.

“There’s a lot to do,” Biden said during his remarks ahead of the meeting. “Including resolving the train strike. The train. What we’re doing now. And I think that Congress has to act to prevent it.”

The president met with his advisers and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Biden urged Congress to pass legislation to prevent a looming strike from train workers on December 7, which he warned would have a devastating effect on the economy.

“It’s not an easy call,” he said about his decision, after abandoning negotiations between organized rail labor and their employers.

Biden also expressed his hope that Congress would help him pass more spending to fight the coronavirus and offer more aid to Ukraine.

“We’re going to work together, to fund, I hope, work together to fund the government, Covid, and war in Ukraine,” he said. “All controversial and consequential issues.”

Biden spoke after Democrats lost their majority in the House despite retaining their majority in the Senate.

Next year, Pelosi will leave her position as Speaker of the House to Republican control. McCarthy hopes to secure the position in the next session of Congress.

“We’re here to get work done, and want to thank you for taking time,” Biden said.