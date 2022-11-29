Poll: 26% View Mitch McConnell Favorably

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) favorability is under water completely, a survey from The Economist/YouGov found.

According to the survey, taken among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens, only six percent view McConnell as “very favorable,” and 20 percent view him as “somewhat favorable,” giving him a 26 percent favorable rating total.

Most, 53 percent, view him unfavorably, and of those, 33 percent find him “very” unfavorable.

Perhaps most devastating for the GOP leader is his dismal approval among Republicans, as 48 percent view him unfavorably and 36 percent view him favorably. Just seven percent of Republicans, specifically, view him “very” favorably.

The survey comes on the heels of McConnell winning reelection as Senate GOP leader, receiving 37 “yes” votes. However, there were ten defectors voting for Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), and as Breitbart News reported, this marked “the first time he has received a “no” vote as leader, a sign the Republican Party has begun to turn against his establishment agenda.”

A Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey taken post-midterm elections found Americans expressing the belief that Republicans need new leadership in Congress, and a recent Rasmussen Reports poll found 62 percent of likely Republican voters expressing their desire to get rid of McConnell as the Senate GOP leader.

Former President Donald Trump, who formally announced his 2024 presidential bid this month, openly spoke against McConnell, telling Glenn Beck that Scott “would be much better” than McConnell as leader.

“Well, I think he’s got a lot of pressure,” Trump said. “He’s his wife is a big person for Chinese investment, and his family and him in China. I don’t think that’s appropriate. No, I think Rick Scott would be much better than McConnell”:

TRUMP: "I think Rick Scott would be much better than McConnell" as Republican Senate Majority Leader pic.twitter.com/FRAfdSiOgn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 9, 2022

“Now I’m not a fan of McConnell and I am a fan of Rick Scott, and you have others in there that would be very good,” Trump said at the time.