Emails: Biden Admin Appointee Was Partner in Biden Family Business

Current Biden administration appointee John Nevergole was a partner in Biden family business activities in Western Africa before joining the administration on the Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA), emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop show.

Nevergole, given the administration post by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on July 14, was previously a business partner of Hunter through the Biden family’s now-defunct investment firm that conducted business in Africa.

Nevergole is the co-founder and CEO of the project development firm ABD Group. During his time with ABD Group, he was simultaneously working with Hunter’s Rosemont Seneca Advisors as a senior advisor since 2012, introducing the Biden family business to key contacts in China, Africa, and Latin America, according to emails verified by Fox News.

Nevergole and Hunter’s association with Rosemont Seneca likely began as early as 2011. Their business relationship recorded in Nevergole’s ABD bio remained until 2019 when it was erased one year before President Joe Biden assumed the White House.

It appears Nevergole had requested Hunter’s company provide him a slot retainer fee of 70/30 to broker lucrative deals between Rosemont and Brazilian construction giant OAS. Nevergole’s business relationship included projects concerning national gas, and related projects in Latin America, along with China and Africa.

Emails in 2015 show Nevergole offered Hunter’s business partner, Eric Schwerin, advice to provide Hunter before his planned visit to China.

“In terms of Hunter’s trip to China I would say one immediate thing is if there are any large firms, typically the state owned construction companies, that they know who we should try to meet when we go to China,” Nevergole wrote. “These groups generally bring funding from China Exim to fund the African government on a project to be done by the China state owned construction firm.”

“For example this is what we are doing with CACC (China Airport Construction Corppration) and what we do with Samsung with Kexim money,” Nevergole continued. “They work with us to put the deal together in Africa.”

In January 2017, a few months after Joe Biden left the White House as vice president, Nevergole’s company, ABD, held a 30 percent interest in “six energy, infrastructure and healthcare projects in Western Africa,” an email from Schwerin to Hunter reads.