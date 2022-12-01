Health Secretary Xavier Becerra Advises ‘Updated’ Coronavirus Shot for Those Who Got the Jab 2 Months Ago

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra is apparently advising Americans who got a coronavirus jab as recently as two months ago to get the “updated” shot now as well.

“An updated COVID vaccine can help protect you from the worst outcomes of COVID,” Becerra said this week, urging those who got their coronavirus shot over two months ago to get another one.

“If it’s been over 2 months since your last dose, make a plan to get one now,” he wrote:

The FAQ on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) coronavirus vaccine page states that “yes,” everyone five years or older who is eligible should receive a booster shot. While it states that individuals are considered to be “fully vaccinated” even if they have not received the booster shots, it now suggests that it is not enough.

“Fully vaccinated, however, is not the same as having the best protection. People are best protected when they stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes getting a booster when eligible,” it instructs. In other words, individuals who have not received a booster, even if fully vaccinated, are not considered to be “up to date” on their shots.

Further, while the initial vaccination is typically two doses for the mRNA vaccines, the CDC currently states that children six months to four years old will need three initial doses, spread out.

The CDC is also unable to state how long “protection” from a vaccine lasts, contending that “scientists are monitoring” that factor. And, despite initial misinformation spread by President Biden, vaccinated individuals can both contract and spread the illness.

Becerra’s call comes months after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent coronavirus vaccines as a booster dose, sparking criticism, as the approval came without human clinical data.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel admitted to the European Parliament earlier this year, “In the U.S., the FDA asked the manufacturers to make” an updated vaccine, “knowing that there was no clinical data.”

“The FDA was comfortable doing that, because there was a test running technique around the ancestral vaccine booster. It was also tested in the clinic around the beta variants booster. … So we pulled up clinical data,” he continued. “They wanted the vaccine available and it’s already available in pharmacy as we speak in the U.S.”

In September, Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that most Americans would need to get an annual vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus, comparing it to the annual flu vaccine:

However, with the addition of boosters, some Americans could be looking at well over one annual shot, despite Vice President Kamala Harris’s recent assessment:

Notably, neither Becerra nor Harris mentioned the risks involved with the vaccine or boosters, particularly when it comes to the mRNA jabs. While critics have tried to dismiss the concerns as mere conspiracy theories, Florida has taken action, actively advising against the mRNA jabs both for healthy children and for men under the age of 40. The latter decision was made following an analysis showing an 84 percent increase in “the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”

“FL will not be silent on the truth,” Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo promised:

A recent survey from The Economist/YouGov found that vaccinated individuals are not eager to get the new booster advertised as being “tailored to newer specific variants.”