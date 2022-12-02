Hunter Biden, under investigation for tax fraud and gun-related violations, attended the state dinner at the White House on Thursday with more than 300 influential guests celebrities, foreign dignitaries, and politicians.

The dinner was hosted by President Joe Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Why Hunter appeared at the dinner is unknown. He does not officially work in his father’s administration or hold elected office, nor is he known to have any business dealings with the French government, as he has conducted with the Chinese, Ukrainian, West African nations, and South America governments.

Hunter was presumably permitted to mingle with some of the most powerful people in the U.S. government, along with celebrities, and foreign businessmen. Many of those in attendance were:

Comedian Stephen Colbert

Actress Jennifer Garner

Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen

Vogue editor Anna Wintour

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Secretary of Transportation Peter Buttigieg

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholmc

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines

Chief of Staff Ro Klain

French businessman Thibault Lanxade

Minister of the Economy H.E. Bruno Le Maire

Director General of the Treasury Emmanuel Moulin

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX)

General Mark Milley

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Alexandra Pelosi

Laurene Powell Jobs

Assistant to the President & Director of the Domestic Policy Council Susan Rice

Sen. James Risch (R-ID)

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen

Given Hunter’s infamous foreign business arrangements and speculation around his father’s involvement — and his ongoing art business — there is heightened scrutiny on the Biden scion’s access to power in Washington.

According to recent polling, 62 percent approved of the GOP’s investigation into Hunter, including 42 percent who strongly approved. Thirty-four percent disapproved, with 23 percent of those strongly disapproving.

Sixty-one percent of voters believe it is likely Joe Biden was consulted about and perhaps profited from his son Hunter’s business deals. Only 34 percent 34 percent did not believe Joe Biden was consulted in the family’s business, despite overwhelming evidence.

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism.

Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to even have a 10 percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.