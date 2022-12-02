Most Midterm Voters Say U.S. Not Doing Enough to Address Illegal Immigration

Most midterm election voters do not believe the U.S. is doing enough to address illegal immigration, a Friday survey from Rasmussen Reports and NumbersUSA found.

The survey found that most, 58 percent, believe the governor is doing “too little” to reduce the number of illegal immigrants crossing the Southern border. Another 20 percent believe the current level of enforcement is “about right,” but only 13 percent believe the feds are engaging in “too much” enforcement on the Southern border.

The figures are similar to the ratings voters give President Biden, as just 12 percent rate his handling of illegal immigration as “excellent.” Most, 51 percent, rate his administration’s handling on this issue as “poor.”

The survey also asked midterm voters in Florida, Arizona, and Nevada, specifically, how they felt about the government’s handling of illegal immigration. It found a consensus across the board, as 62 percent of Florida voters, 58 percent of Arizona voters, and 66 percent of Nevada voters agreeing that the government is doing “too little” to address illegal immigration. At least half in every group also gives the Biden administration a “poor” rating.

Per the survey:

Nationwide, 60% of voters said immigration was one of their top three issues in their midterm choice of congressional candidates, including 15% who said immigration was their top issue in deciding their vote for U.S. representative.

The national poll was taken November 8-9, 2022, among 1,767 midterm voters and has a +/- 2 percent margin of error. It comes on the heels of Border Patrol agents apprehending nearly 206,000 migrants in November, up from the 167,000 migrants apprehended on year ago, in November 2021. This also marks three straight months of apprehension increases in the U.S., as Breitbart News reported:

During the first two months of Fiscal Year 22, which began on October 1, Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 410,000 migrants in these nine southwest border sectors. During the same period in FY21, agents apprehended approximately 326,000. This year’s apprehensions in October and November represent an increase of nearly 26 percent. In addition to the nearly 410,000 migrants apprehended during the first two months of the new fiscal year, Border Patrol officials say another nearly 140,000 migrants are classified as “got-aways.” This means more than a half-million migrants crossed the southwest border during the first two months of the year.

Further, a senior source within Customs and Border Protection told Breitbart Texas that President Biden’s Department of Homeland Security has no plans to handle the coming influx of migrants in the wake of the end of Title 42.