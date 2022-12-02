An illegal alien is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child in the sanctuary state of New Jersey.

Eddy Chocoj, a 34-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child from 4 to 12-years-old over dating back to 2013, as well as second-degree criminal attempt and third-degree endangerment of a child.

According to Bergen County, New Jersey officials, Chocoj sexually assaulted a child at least four times over a decade ago. After being booked into jail, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a detainer on Chocoj, requesting custody of him.

New Jersey, though, is one of many sanctuary states that shields criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation by ignoring ICE’s requests to turn suspects over to their custody.

Chocoj is being held in Bergen County Jail without bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.