Houston Police Called to Sen. Ted Cruz’s Home

The Houston police and fire department were called to the home of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday night for reasons not yet fully explained.

According to ABC 13, the Houston Police Department (HPD) said that officers were responding to “reports of a 14-year-old with self-inflicted stab wounds on the arms in the upscale neighborhood of River Oaks.” Reporter Matthew Seerdoff with Houston’s Fox 26 said that HPD indicated the visit was not due to “a family violence issue” and that “no criminal activity” was involved.

The teen who reportedly had stab wounds was taken to the hospital, and police did not say if it was a member of Ted Cruz’s family. The senator has two daughters.

“This is a family matter, and thankfully their daughter is okay. There were no serious injuries. The family requests that the media respect their daughter’s privacy at this time,” a representative for Ted Cruz told Matthew Seerdoff.