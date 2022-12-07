The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the year-end American military funding bill, authorizes probes into President Joe Biden’s Afghan resettlement operation that allegedly brought hundreds, potentially thousands, of Afghans to the United States who were not fully vetted and are considered terrorist threats.

Following the U.S. Armed Forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, Biden opened a refugee pipeline that has resettled more than 86,000 Afghans in American communities — many without having to be screened or interviewed in person beforehand.

In addition to Democrats in Washington, DC, Biden’s massive resettlement operation was supported by 49 House and Senate Republicans as well as former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. Big businesses and multinational corporations also joined in support.

The mass migration lobby, along with many Republicans and Democrats, had hoped to slip in provisions that would have given green cards, and thus, eventually, naturalized American citizenship to Biden’s Afghans, but such plans were kept out of the NDAA.

Likewise, the NDAA goes a step further by authorizing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Inspector General and State Department Inspector General to expand their probes into allegations that the Biden administration brought unvetted Afghans to the U.S. in a rush to get as many refugees into the nation’s interior as possible.

These probes would be on top of published federal investigations that found the Biden administration was risking national security with its botched Afghan resettlement operation.

In September, the DHS Inspector General issued a bombshell report detailing how Biden brought Afghans to the U.S. who were “not fully vetted” and may “pose a risk to national security.”

Similarly, in February 2022, a Department of Defense (DOD) Inspector General report revealed that Biden’s agencies failed to properly vet Afghans arriving in the U.S., and that about 50 Afghans were flagged for “significant security concerns” after their resettlement.

Most of the unvetted Afghans flagged for possible terrorism ties, the DOD Inspector General report states, have since disappeared into American communities. The report noted that as of September 17, 2021, only three of 31 Afghans flagged with specific “derogatory information” could be located.

Independent whistleblower reports have also suggested wrongdoing.

In August, Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) detailed allegations from a whistleblower who claims that the Biden administration knowingly resettled almost 400 Afghans in the U.S. who were listed as “potential threats” in federal databases and urged staff to cut corners in the vetting process.

A Project Veritas report alleges that the Biden administration resettled Afghans listed on the federal government’s “Terrorism Watch List” in communities across America.

Refugee resettlement costs American taxpayers nearly $9 billion every five years, according to research, and each refugee costs taxpayers about $133,000 over the course of their lifetime. Within five years, an estimated 16 percent of all refugees admitted will need housing assistance paid for by taxpayers.

