Hunter Biden’s defense team is weighed suing Fox News, Eric Trump, and Rudy Giuliani for defamation, according to a report.

In a strategy conference call in September, attorney Kevin Morris told Hunter and others on the call that the president’s son should be taking a bold approach in the public eye to combat Republican investigations into the Biden family business, according to the Washington Post. The more aggressive tactics include potentially suing Fox News, Eric Trump, and Giuliani for defamation in relation to the contents of Hunter’s “Laptop from Hell.”

Contents on the laptop, first reported by Breitbart News’s Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris, have revealed international business schemes on multiple continents while President Joe Biden was vice president and after he left office — which have raised questions about the president’s influences on decision making.

Kevin Morris has also assembled a team to compile opposition research against witnesses that may comply with GOP investigations. Two potential witnesses named in the Post article were Hunter’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski and laptop repair man John Paul Mac Isaac.

The team members assembled to combat the investigations include attorneys Chris Clark and attorney Joshua A. Levy. Clark is working on fighting the Justice Department’s probe into alleged tax and gun related violations, while Levy is working to oppose congressional investigations that seek to reveal the complexities of the family’s business schemes.

Not everyone believes the Biden family should more aggressively combat the investigations in the public eye. The White House appears to prefer using public relations to tamp down any real concern that Joe Biden is compromised.

“Congressional Republicans’ politically motivated partisan attacks on the president and his family are rooted in nonsensical conspiracy theories and do nothing to address the real issues Americans care about,” White House spokesman Ian Sams told the Post.

Yet Hunter has remained very visible in recent months. Besides vacationing with his father in Nantucket over Thanksgiving, Hunter attended the White House’s state dinner in December. Last week, he was also spotted in New York City at his art gallery selling artwork for $200,000, $125,000 more than reported sales.

Republican House members have pledged to investigate the Biden family once they take control of the House in January.

“One thing is clear, the facts are revealing that Joe Biden is compromised,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) told Breitbart News in a joint statement. “In the new majority, House Republicans will use our subpoena power to expose how deep Hunter Biden and the entire Biden family’s corruption goes and hold this Administration accountable.” “We already know Hunter Biden made millions off of his corrupt business dealings with the Chinese Communist Party,” they added. “We must know how far Hunter Biden’s corruption goes as a matter of national security.”

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism. Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to even have a 10 percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.