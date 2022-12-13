Cambridge Dictionary Changes Woman Definition to Push Transgenderism

The Cambridge Dictionary appears to have followed Merriam-Webster down the rabbit hole into woke oblivion by changing the definition of “Woman” to appease transgender radicals.

Though it remains inconclusive as to when the Cambridge Dictionary made the switch to include transgenderism, the definition for “Woman” now includes the following as a subset of the actual definition: “An adult who lives and identifies as female though they have been said to have a different sex at birth.”

The definition then includes the two following example sentences:

She was the first trans woman elected to national office. Mary is a woman who was assigned male at birth.

According to the archives dating back to March 2022, the Cambridge Dictionary only featured the normative definition of the word woman to mean “an adult female human being.”

The related words and phrases in the SMART Vocabulary section of the definition included such charged words like gender reassignment and heteronormative.

As Breitbart News reported in July of this year, Merriam-Webster Dictionary altered its own definition of the word “Woman” to push a transgender ideology.

The iconic Merriam-Webster Dictionary is mainstreaming transgender ideology by amending its definition of “female” to include “having a gender identity that is the opposite of male.” The Merriam-Webster definition entry also says groups of females are “made up of usually adult members of the female sex: consisting of females” [Emphasis added]. The definition of “woman” in the dictionary appears to remain the same: “an adult female person.” The dictionary also has a separate entry for “gender identity”: “a person’s internal sense of being male, female, some combination of male and female, or neither male nor female.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also sparked outrage this year when it included language reflective of transgender ideology with words like “Chestfeeding.”

“A term used by many masculine-identified trans people to describe the act of feeding their baby from their chest, regardless of whether they have had chest/top surgery (to alter or remove mammary tissue),” the CDC described.