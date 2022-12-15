House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will not commit to putting legislation to a vote that was passed by unanimous consent in the Senate to ban the Chinese social media app TikTok from U.S. government devices amid national security risks.

Amid warnings about the Chinese social media app from Democrats and Republicans, including the Biden administration, Pelosi said on Thursday that she has not yet decided if she would bring to a vote the Senate’s newly passed legislation to ban TikTok on any U.S. government-owned devices.

“We’re checking with the administration – just in terms of language – not in terms of being opposed to the idea,” Pelosi told reporters the day following the Senate’s vote. “I don’t know that that will be on the agenda next week, but it’s very, very important.”

For the legislation to become law, the House would need to pass the Senate’s bill before the end of the congressional session, which is expected to be next week. After passing through Congress, it would then go to President Joe Biden’s desk, where he can sign it into law.

On Wednesday, Senate passed Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) No TikTok on Government Devices Act by unanimous consent.

The legislation would ultimately ban the Chinese social media app or any of its successors or services developed or provided by ByteDance Limited and any entities from the company. The only exception in the bill was for any “law enforcement activities, national security interests and activities, and security researchers” as long as they “develop and document risk mitigation actions for such use.”

The companion bill to Hawley’s legislation was introduced in the House last year by Rep. Ken Buck, but it was yet to be approved by the members of the House Oversight Committee, which needs to happen before it goes to the floor.

In recent months, there has been a push from Democrat and Republican public officials to take and/or call for action against the Chinese social media app over concerns that it could surveil Americans.

On the state level, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) said on Thursday the Peach State would be joining other states, such as Iowa, South Dakota, South Carolina, Texas, and others, in banning the Chinese social media app from state devices amid concerns that data could be passed on to the Chinese government,

A Rasmussen Reports survey released last week found that most voters believe the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) could use the app to “collect sensitive national security information from U.S. government employees.” A majority also supported having federal legislation to ban TikTok from the U.S.

