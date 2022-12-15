Ron DeSantis Provides Toll Relief in the Sunshine State

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday signed legislation to provide toll relief to commuters across the Sunshine State.

“Today, I signed legislation that will cut tolls in half for an estimated 1.2 million Florida commuters,” the governor announced.

“This will save commuters $500 million during 2023. Individual commuters can save up to $1,500, depending on the amount of tolls incurred,” he continued, showing a map further explaining the 2023 Florida Toll Relief Program:

This program, through the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), will specifically “provide account credits to frequent commuters using toll roads across the state,” according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“The program will give Floridians with 35 or more toll transactions per month a 50% credit to their account,” it explains, noting that the program will run through the entirety of 2023.

The press release gave further details:

The 2023 Toll Relief Program builds upon the success of the SunPass Savings Program debuted by Governor DeSantis in August, which was expected to provide almost $40 million in savings to those who use Florida’s Turnpike System and FDOT-owned toll facilities. The SunPass Savings Program began on September 1, 2022, and was approved for six months, but will sunset on December 31, 2022, as the Toll Relief Program begins. Since its introduction, the SunPass Savings Program has saved an average of 371,000 commuters more than $13.3 million.

“I promised Floridians that I would find additional ways to provide toll relief for Florida families,” the governor said in a statement.

“With this legislation, we are keeping that promise to help hardworking families keep more money in their pockets. I applaud the Florida Legislature for prioritizing this during the special session,” he added.

According to the governor’s office, this legislation is expected to provide relief to roughly 1.2 million Sunshine State commuters.

