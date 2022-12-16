DOJ: Outsourcing Firm for Fortune 500 Companies Hired Foreign H-1B Visa Workers over Qualified Americans

An outsourcing firm with Fortune 500 clients hired foreign H-1B visa workers for Information Technology (IT) jobs over qualified Americans, a Department of Justice (DOJ) settlement reveals.

Federal prosecutors announced a settlement with Secureapp Technologies, whose Fortune 500 clients include Pfizer, Comcast, Deloitte, JPMorgan Chase, FedEx, and Nike, after the outsourcing firm was found to have discriminated against qualified American professionals for IT jobs by seeking to hire foreign H-1B visa workers.

The settlement states:

… from at least January 10, 2019, to April 6, 2020, Secureapp posted at least 12 job advertisements that solicited applications for IT positions only from non-U.S. citizens seeking sponsorship for a temporary work visa or with immigration statuses associated with certain employment-based temporary visas, and, in so doing, harmed protected U.S. workers by unlawfully deterring them from applying to the job advertisements. [Emphasis added]

As part of the settlement, Secureapp will have to pay just $26,000 in civil penalties to the federal government and be briefly monitored by DOJ officials. The settlement does not ban the firm from using the H-1B visa program. Secureapp has brought more than 100 foreign H-1B visa workers to the U.S. since 2019, records show.

In fiscal year 2021, the top six H-1B visa employers — Cognizant, Amazon, Tata Consulting Services, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook — sought to outsource nearly 57,000 American tech jobs to foreign H-1B visa workers, primarily from India and China.

For years, Breitbart News has chronicled the abuses against white-collar American professionals as a result of the H-1B visa program. There are about 650,000 H-1B visa foreign workers in the U.S. at any given moment. Americans are often laid off in the process and forced to train their foreign replacements, as highlighted by Breitbart News.

Nearly all H-1B visa reforms imposed by former President Trump have been reversed by President Joe Biden. Last year, for example, Biden allowed corporations that had been denied foreign H-1B visa workers by the Trump administration to reapply.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.