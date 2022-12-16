Most Americans “remain concerned” about the economy under President Joe Biden, despite his claims that he is “building the economy of the future,” a new Rasmussen Reports poll found.

Out of 1,000 likely voters surveyed between December 12-13, 86 percent say they are concerned about the economy, including 60 percent who are “very concerned,” reflecting an overall increase in concern since August. Only 13 percent are “not concerned” about the economy. The margin of error is ±3 percentage points at the 95 percent level of confidence:

1000 likely voters say the economy has gotten worse in the last year – by a 61% to 18% margin. https://t.co/WrP8WaYMau — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 15, 2022

Voters across every political category report being at least “somewhat concerned about the economy,” Republicans at 93 percent, Democrats at 81 percent, and unaffiliated voters at 85 percent. However, Democrats (45 percent) are much less likely to be “very concerned” about the economy compared to Republicans (77 percent) and unaffiliated voters (60 percent).

A majority of likely voters (61 percent) also believe the U.S. economy has gotten worse, compared to 18 percent who think it has improved. Seventeen percent say the economy has stayed roughly the same over the past year.

Again, Republicans (79 percent) and unaffiliated voters (66 percent) are more likely than Democrats (44 percent) to believe the economy has tumbled over the past year. Roughly a third (35 percent) of Democrats actually think the economy has improved, compared to 10 percent of GOP voters and 9 percent of unaffiliated voters.

By racial category, “63 percent of whites, 52 percent of black voters and 62 percent of other minorities – say the economy has gotten worse over the past year. Black voters (43 percent) are more likely than whites (34 percent) or other minorities (36 percent) to give Biden a good or excellent rating on his handling of the economy,” according to the poll report.

Women are also more likely than men (66 percent to 56 percent) to think the economy has gotten worse over the past year. Young voters and voters with annual incomes of more than $200,000 are more likely to have a positive view of Biden’s economy.

Overall, only 36 percent of likely voters rate Biden as “good or excellent” on his handling of the economy. Nearly half (47 percent) give him a “poor rating” on the economy, which is unchanged since Rasmussen Reports polled in August.

Unsurprisingly, a strong majority of Democrats (66 percent) rate Biden as either good or excellent on the economy, compared to 13 percent of Republicans and 25 percent of unaffiliated voters.

“Majorities of both Republicans (78 percent) and unaffiliated voters (51 percent) give Biden a poor rating on the economy, as do 13 percent of Democrats,” the poll report states.