Poll: 4 in 10 Americans Believe Humanity Is Living in the End Times

Four in ten Americans believe the world is in the last days, a Pew Research survey found.

Of those surveyed, 39 percent expressed the belief that humanity is living in the end times, and of those, 14 percent believe that “Jesus will return to Earth someday” and the “world situation will worsen until then.”

That specific position — that of the 14 percent– is based on the Biblical view of the end of this age as we know it, with Jesus, God’s Son, coming for the second time to gather His own and rule and reign with them for the next millennium after the tribulation period.

Twenty-five percent of the 39 percent who believe mankind is living in the end times are categorized as “other end times believers.”

Meanwhile, 58 percent, overall, do not believe humanity is living in the end times, and three percent did not provide an answer.

The survey also found that 46 percent of “religiously affiliated” individuals believe humanity is in the last days, and nearly half of self-described Christians — 47 percent — believe humanity is in the end times. Of those, 20 percent believe in the Bible-based view of Jesus returning to Earth and the situation worsening until His return.

Just 27 percent of Catholics believe humanity is in the end days.

The survey, which focused on how religion “intersects with Americans’ view on the environment,” was taken April 11-17, 2022, among United States adults. It also found that a majority of Americans with “high” and “medium” “levels of religious commitment” believe that “God gave humans a duty to protect and care for the Earth.” However, many of these individuals appear to reject the left-wing groupthink narrative on climate change.

Per Pew Research:

But Christians, and religiously affiliated Americans more broadly, are not as united in their views about climate change. While majorities of all the large U.S. Christian subgroups say they think global climate change is at least a somewhat serious problem, there are substantial differences in the shares who consider it an extremely or very serious problem – ranging from 68% of adults who identify with the historically Black Protestant tradition to 34% of evangelical Protestants. And half or fewer people surveyed in all major Protestant traditions say the Earth is getting warmer mostly because of human activity, including 32% of evangelicals.

The survey comes as Christians debate different aspects of end times scripture considered evident in today’s world events. For instance, one such subject of debate is the scripture referencing the Euphrates river drying up in Revelation 12 — a phenomenon that is believed to be happening.

Even the Associated Press recently reported that the Tigris-Euphrates river basin has seen river flows fall “by 40% in the past four decades as the states along its length — Turkey, Syria, Iran and Iraq — pursue rapid, unilateral development of the waters’ use.”