Cheyenne, Wyoming Breaks Record: Drops 40 Degrees in 30 Minutes

Even areas as south as Florida are bracing for freezing temperatures as well. Dozens of Florida counties are under either a freeze warning, freeze watch, hard freeze warning, or hard freeze watch this weekend:

Florida Freeze: The threat of freezing weather on Christmas Eve is moving into parts of Central Florida. @fox35orlando https://t.co/bZuHIiS96S — Ryan Elijah FOX 35 (@ryanelijah) December 22, 2022

According to data from FlightAware, the winter weather is causing massive delays and cancellations across the country, with over 2,000 flights delayed and over 1,500 more canceled altogether as of Thursday 11:00 a.m. ET.