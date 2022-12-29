Florida AG Ashley Moody: DeSantis Administration Looking at Drag Show Complaints ‘Very Carefully’

Drag queen assistant Jordy Hernandez performs for the halftime show during a Drag Brunch at R House Wynwood in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

The DeSantis administration is looking at complaints regarding drag shows — which had children in attendance — “very carefully,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said during an appearance on Fox News.

“In addition to being the AG, I am also a mom ever vigilant about protecting my child,” she said, explaining that Florida investigating these matters stands as a “great example of Governor DeSantis and his perspective on leadership.”

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks during a news conference with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. DeSantis announced that he was suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren, of the 13th Judicial Circuit, due to "neglect of duty." (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks during a news conference with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday, August 4, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

“You know, he said right away when he took office as governor, he quoted Alexander Hamilton, I believe. He said, ‘Energy in the executive is a leading characteristic of good government.’ Energy in the executive. Look at the two differences between President Biden and Governor DeSantis,” she said, explaining that the “energy in the executive” is now on “full display” in the Sunshine State as the administration looks into these complaints concerning children attending sexually explicit drag shows.

She added that laws do not exempt “anyone — a parent or business — from liability for such behavior.”

“So all of this obviously will come down to looking at the particular facts and circumstances in these instances. But let me tell you. This governor and our executive branch will not sit while children or anyone else is harmed. We’re going to look at it very carefully and make sure we’re doing our jobs. That’s what people elected us to do,” she added.

WATCH:

Moody’s warning follows reports of Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) investigating a sexually explicit drag show that took place in Fort Lauderdale on December 26, which reportedly had children in the audience.

“The Department will share any collected evidence with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for potential criminal liability,” a statement shared by the governor’s press secretary read.

On Wednesday, the department followed up, issuing a warning to the Orlando venue set to host the event. It warned the venue that it is “your obligation to ensure that minors are prohibited from attending the Drag Fans drag show,” lest consequences follow.

The show, “A Drag Queen Christmas,” is on the tail end of its national tour, and footage from varying venues shows that children were, in fact, in attendance:

The drag show website states, “All our events are ‘All Ages Welcome’ unless otherwise noted on the marketing, the ticket or the venue website in each local city.” When looking to purchase tickets for upcoming shows, a disclaimer pops up for certain venues, stating that minors cannot attend unless accompanied by an adult. The Broward Center, for instance, had the following warning: “This performance has adult themes and content. Admission is limited to patrons 18 years of age or over, unless accompanied by a parent.”

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.