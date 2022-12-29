Florida AG Ashley Moody: DeSantis Administration Looking at Drag Show Complaints ‘Very Carefully’

The DeSantis administration is looking at complaints regarding drag shows — which had children in attendance — “very carefully,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said during an appearance on Fox News.

“In addition to being the AG, I am also a mom ever vigilant about protecting my child,” she said, explaining that Florida investigating these matters stands as a “great example of Governor DeSantis and his perspective on leadership.”

“You know, he said right away when he took office as governor, he quoted Alexander Hamilton, I believe. He said, ‘Energy in the executive is a leading characteristic of good government.’ Energy in the executive. Look at the two differences between President Biden and Governor DeSantis,” she said, explaining that the “energy in the executive” is now on “full display” in the Sunshine State as the administration looks into these complaints concerning children attending sexually explicit drag shows.

She added that laws do not exempt “anyone — a parent or business — from liability for such behavior.”

“So all of this obviously will come down to looking at the particular facts and circumstances in these instances. But let me tell you. This governor and our executive branch will not sit while children or anyone else is harmed. We’re going to look at it very carefully and make sure we’re doing our jobs. That’s what people elected us to do,” she added.

WATCH:

WATCH: Attorney General @AshleyMoodyFL says Florida "will not sit back" while sexually explicit drag shows perform for children pic.twitter.com/XFYKwP4vwk — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) December 29, 2022

Moody’s warning follows reports of Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) investigating a sexually explicit drag show that took place in Fort Lauderdale on December 26, which reportedly had children in the audience.

“The Department will share any collected evidence with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for potential criminal liability,” a statement shared by the governor’s press secretary read.

On Wednesday, the department followed up, issuing a warning to the Orlando venue set to host the event. It warned the venue that it is “your obligation to ensure that minors are prohibited from attending the Drag Fans drag show,” lest consequences follow.

The show, “A Drag Queen Christmas,” is on the tail end of its national tour, and footage from varying venues shows that children were, in fact, in attendance:

Screwdolph the Red Nippled Reindeer was performed at last night’s Drag Queen Christmas in Ft. Lauderdale with kids in the audience. Pretty much everything you saw on @TaylerUSA’s thread. pic.twitter.com/ssfe4zE8Nc — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) December 27, 2022

“Screwdolph the Red Nippled Reindeer”. In this performance they simulated sex countless times, sexualized a child’s story, including Santa, and had sexual videos playing in the background. When the host asked a child what his favorite part of the show is he replied “nothing”. pic.twitter.com/rmrkCb5eJ2 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) December 15, 2022

This Drag queen had a lot to say to children who were on the front row who were being given money by their mother to hand to the Drag Queens. He engaged with two different children, a 9 and 10 year old. “Are you having fun, are you enjoying it, are you confused yet?” pic.twitter.com/KydNKlJjND — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) December 15, 2022

The drag show website states, “All our events are ‘All Ages Welcome’ unless otherwise noted on the marketing, the ticket or the venue website in each local city.” When looking to purchase tickets for upcoming shows, a disclaimer pops up for certain venues, stating that minors cannot attend unless accompanied by an adult. The Broward Center, for instance, had the following warning: “This performance has adult themes and content. Admission is limited to patrons 18 years of age or over, unless accompanied by a parent.”