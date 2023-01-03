Mayor Tim Keller’s (D) Albuquerque witnessed 120 homicides in 2022, setting a calamitous new annual record for the city.

On December 4, 2022, the Associated Press noted Albuquerque had reached 115 homicides for the year. However, after year’s end, KOAT reported Albuquerque finished up 2022 with 120 homicides.

The AP observed 117 homicides were reported in 2021, but three of those were reclassified as self-defense shootings, dropping the number of homicides to 114.

There were 81 homicides in Albuquerque in 2019,

Breitbart News pointed out Democrat-run Milwaukee also set a homicide record in 2022, with 224 homicides in the city.

The 224 homicides for 2022 more than doubled the 97 homicides recorded in Milwaukee in 2019.

