Ron DeSantis Kicks Off New Term Quoting Psalms: We Will ‘Not Fear’

“Florida shows that results matter,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said during a speech at his swearing-in ceremony Tuesday, quoting scripture and maintaining that the state must always “be a great place to raise a family.”

DeSantis, who won his reelection in a blowout victory, said during the ceremony that “freedom lives here in our great state of Florida.”

“It lives in the wisdom of our senior citizens. It lives in the dreams of the historic number of families who have moved from states across this country because they saw Florida as the land of liberty and the land of sanity,” he said.

“Over the past few years as so many states in our country grinded their citizens down, we in Florida lifted our people,” he continued.

“We face attacks, we take hits, but we weather the storms. We stand our ground, and we do what’s right. As the book of Psalms reminds us, I will not fear though tens of thousands assail me on every side,” DeSantis said, appealing to scripture as he has done before.

“We have refused to use polls and to put our finger in the wind. Leaders do not follow. They lead. We have articulated a vision for a free and prosperous state. We have, through persistence and hard work, executed on that vision,” DeSantis continued. “We have produced favorable results and now we are here today because the people of Florida have validated our efforts in record fashion.”

DeSantis ultimately emphasized that Florida “shows that results matter.”

“We lead not by mere words, but by deeds. Four years ago we promised to pursue a bold agenda. We did just that and we have produced results,” he said, walking listeners through many of these accomplishments, including ending judicial activism.

Further, DeSantis explained that Florida is leading the nation because his administration has produced results.

“We are number one in these United States and net in migration. We are the nation’s fastest growing state. We are number one in new business formations. We are number one in tourism. We are number one in economic freedom. We ranked number one in education freedom and we ranked number one in parental involvement in education,” he continued, emphasizing that academic institutions must focus on “academic excellence and the pursuit of truth, not the imposition of trendy ideologies.”

“Florida must always be a great place to raise a family. We will enact more family friendly policies to make it easier to raise children and we will defend our children against those who seek to rob them of their innocence,” he continued.

“We will be on our guard. We will stand firm in the faith. We will be courageous, we will be strong, and we thank God and are proud to be citizens of the great free state of Florida,” he added.

