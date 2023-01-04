The White House is maintaining that America has charged lawmakers in Washington, DC to work in a bipartisan way and to “continue to build on the President’s economic policy.”

Reporters on Tuesday asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the ongoing speakership fight and Republicans being unable to unite behind Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

“Quickly, on McCarthy again. I’m just curious if — you know, the President made this case on the campaign trail last year about how, you know, basically, a vote for House Republicans would mean handing over leadership to ‘MAGA extremism,’ in his words. Do you feel like this is an illustration of that in some way?” the reporter asked, pressing on whether she believed McCarthy would make it more difficult to get deals done.

Jean-Pierre noted that Republicans failed to see a “red wave” as anticipated and concluded that Americans “said very loudly and clearly they wanted us to come together and work towards a common ground — right? — whether it’s to deal with the economy, continue to build on the President’s economic policy, whether it’s our national security, whether it’s protecting women’s — women’s healthcare.”

“All of those things is what we heard from the American people — all protecting our democracy,” she claimed, touting President Biden’s supposed success in the midterms.

“And it happened and it occurred because of this President’s leadership, because of his messaging, because of what we led with — right? — because of all the policies that I just mentioned, including the bipartisan … infrastructure legislation — right? — including the American Rescue Plan, which was the first piece of legislation that this President signed to get our economy back on its feet,” she said, concluding that the “American public has given us a charge to work together, to work in a bipartisan way to continue to build on what the President has been able to do the last two years.”

Further, Jean-Pierre refused to weigh in on the speakership battle, contending that the White House is simply letting the process “play out.”

” I just don’t want to kind of dive into any hypotheticals until we see what occurs today,” she said at the time.

WATCH: