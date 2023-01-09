Nolte: NBC Writer Wants Affirmative Action for the Obese

An obese NBC writer wants affirmative action for the obese. “Don’t leave fat people out of your DEI goals,” writes Kate Bernyk at an NBC vertical laughably titled Think.

“Employers seem to rarely consider fat people when putting together their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion [DEI] goals,” she lectures. “But creating a space for plus-size employees to feel welcome has just as much to do with diversity and inclusion as any other group.”

No.

No, it doesn’t.

DEI is stupid and un-American anyway, but now we’re going to add “being fat” to our ever-expanding list of “identities”?

Isn’t “who I insert my sex organs into” stupid enough?

Just like homosexuals, I have always defended fat people…

You want to be gay, go be gay; what do I care?

You want to be fat, go be fat; what do I care?

Live and let live, I say.

When people like former Mayor Mike Bloomberg (Fascist-NYC) argued that America’s obesity problem increases everyone else’s healthcare costs, my response was, So what? I’m willing to pay for freedom, for the right of people to live their lives however they choose. That’s a tax I’m happy to pay.

Back in the late 80s, I was arguing that committed same-sex couples should have the same rights and benefits as married couples. I still believe this, although I oppose same-sex marriage. But why shouldn’t they have the same rights?

Oh, but look at us now…

Now, the Alphabet People want all kinds of special treatment, including the demand that we agree that women can magically transform into men.

And now the obese want special treatment, including the demand that we agree being fat is healthy. Good grief. Listen to this baby:

Before I started remote work, I would dread the office kitchen in early January, where almost every conversation would include how “bad” folks had eaten over the holidays and how “good” they needed to be now. Staring blankly at my colleagues as they described exercise as some kind of self-inflicted punishment for enjoying food, all in an effort to not look like me.

Oh, no, you had to listen to people share things about their own beliefs.

I’m so sorry that happened to you. Were Ben & Jerry’s able to get you through the night?

The worst was when it would show up at work. I might be able to easily report social ads and mute friends, but how do I escape an email from human resources encouraging staff to join a team weight loss challenge with monthly weigh-ins? Or a boss who encourages her whole team to buy Fitbits so we can compete on daily steps? (Both were real things that happened at two of my former jobs.)

Egads. That didn’t even happen at Auschwitz.

Listen, I’m no fan of workplace busybodies running around telling everyone to count their steps, but I’m also not a grown baby who can’t shrug these things off.

But I’ll tell you this… At least those busybodies come from a place of science… Regardless of their motive, which can be honorable or mean-spirited, at least they are correct in pushing the idea that weight loss is a healthy thing. Those busybodies are nowhere near as toxic and dishonest as the anti-science busybodies running around telling us to treat fat as an “identity” or these despicable fat activists telling us fat is healthy.

Lizzo is healthy. Yeah, so is smoking.

“Fatphopbia” is a good thing, a healthy thing. We should be worried about getting fat because excess weight isn’t only going to shorten your life. It also affects you spiritually and psychologically. It can cause heart disease and depression. Nothing positive comes from being overweight. Nothing. Exercise is the greatest natural medicine in the world, especially in the long run.

Again, people have every right to be fat, even obese, and to do so without being insulted and ridiculed. Some Americans have decided that the joy of eating whatever they want in front of the TV is worth the downside. I’m cool with that. I even understand it. A couple of times, I tried it, but I personally cannot deal with the weight gain. It just makes me too miserable. But that’s me, and that is not the same as LYING about obesity being beautiful and healthy or demanding special treatment at work or bossing people around about what they can and can’t talk about in front of you.

People who feel secure about who they are are not this neurotic.

For an obese woman, she sure has thin skin.

