Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said President Joe Biden should be impeached for mishandling classified documents reportedly related to Ukraine and Iran dated between 2013 and 2016.

Greene explained the stark difference in Biden’s mishandling of documents compared to the alleged claim that former President Donald Trump safely stored documents at Mar-a-Lago.

“This is a very serious situation. Vice presidents cannot declassify documents. And the fact that Joe Biden is in possession of classified documents when he was vice president, signals we need to have a serious investigation into this,” Greene told C-Span.

“There is a true two tier justice system stemming from the department of justice in the way President Trump has been treated — who is allowed to classify and declassify documents. Presidents can do that,” she said.

“I’ll echo again, impeach Biden,” she added.

On Monday, news broke Biden had stashed at least ten classified documents at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington.

The trove of sensitive documents at the University of Pennsylvania’s “think tank” raises national security concerns. Anonymous Chinese donations have reportedly been given to UPenn.

“Why were classified documents stored at Biden’s Chinese-funded think tank? The Justice Department must appoint a special counsel to investigate,” Taylor Budowich, head of MAGA Inc., told Breitbart News.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the third highest-ranking House Republican, asked why the FBI had not raided the University of Pennsylvania in relation to its raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.

“Where is the FBI raid on the Joe Biden crime family after the revelations that he stole classified materials while serving as Vice President and stored these documents at Biden’s ‘think tank’ that has received over $50 million in Chinese gifts?” she told Breitbart News. “The American people do not trust Joe Biden’s FBI and Department of Justice who have consistently tipped the scale of justice to fulfill their political ambitions and attack their political opponents. Joe Biden and his corrupt DOJ must be held accountable.”

In September, Biden slammed Trump on 60 Minutes as “irresponsible” for allegedly keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

“How could that possibly happen?” Biden responded in the interview about Trump’s documents at Mar-a-Lago. “How anyone could be that irresponsible?”

“And I thought, what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?” Biden added.

CNN reported Tuesday Biden’s stashed documents contain intelligence materials related to Iran, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. Sensitive documents found in the trove related to Ukraine raise additional concerns. The Biden family has had many business dealings in Ukraine.

According to Breitbart News’s senior contributor, Peter Schweizer, Hunter Biden earned great sums of money from Ukraine, for which he “offered no real work.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.