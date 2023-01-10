President Joe Biden’s mishandled classified documents at the University of Pennsylvania’s “think tank” include intelligence materials related to Iran and Ukraine, according to CNN.

Among the documents Biden stashed at the Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement at the university were at least ten documents with classified markings on them. The classified documents were dated between 2013 and 2016 and reportedly contain classified intelligence inflation about Iran, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

Also in the documents were records pertaining to the Biden family business, including Beau Biden’s funeral preparations.

Biden’s stash of sensitive documents at the University of Pennsylvania’s “think tank” raises national security concerns. Anonymous Chinese donations have reportedly been given to a University of Pennsylvania “think tank,” where Biden stored the sensitive documents.

Sensitive documents found in the trove related to Ukraine raise additional concerns. The Biden family has had many business dealings in Ukraine.

“The documents were discovered on November 2, just six days before the midterm elections, but the matter only became public Monday due to news reports,” CNN reports.

In 2017, Hunter Biden was paid $83,000 per month to be on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company. That same year, Hunter’s salary was cut in half when Joe Biden left the White House as then-Vice President Joe Biden, who visited Ukraine six times in seven years.

Hunter was appointed to the board of Burisma in 2014. He had no prior experience with the energy sector or Ukraine.

In 2015, Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma.

According to Breitbart News’s senior contributor Peter Schweizer, Hunter earned great sums of money from Ukraine for which he “offered no real work.”

In 2018 and 2020, Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter and his father flew to China aboard Air Force Two in 2013 before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China, which transpired less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism.

Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post regarding the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that the president was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to even have a ten percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.

