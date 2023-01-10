Poll: Majority Believe $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Was a ‘Disaster’ for America

Half of the likely voters in the United States said they disapprove of the Democrat-led $1.7 trillion, 4,155-page omnibus spending bill that was rammed through Congress last month to fund the government. At the same time, most agree it is a “disaster” for America.

A Rasmussen Reports poll found half (50 percent) of the respondents disapprove of the $1.7 trillion, 4,155-page omnibus spending bill passed by Congress last month that was signed into law shortly after. Only 45 percent of the likely voters said they approved of the massive spending package.

As Breitbart News reported, 18 Republican senators voted with the Democrats to pass the bloated omnibus spending bill in the Senate, which sent it to the House of Representatives before it went to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. The bill also included billions in aid for Ukraine.

Additionally, 61 percent of the respondents agreed with former President Donald Trump’s description of the bill when it called it a “monstrosity” and a “disaster for our country.” About a third (32 percent) said they disapproved of Trump’s characterization of the spending bill.

SWAMP: The $1.7 trillion omnibus bill passed the Senate by a vote of 68-29 on Thursday afternoon. Eighteen Republicans voted for the 4,155-page bill just released days ago. https://t.co/dZINvyoEaE — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 22, 2022

On Monday, Trump slammed McConnell and the other Republicans who voted with him to pass the spending bill last month, saying they should be primaried when they are up for reelection.

“It’s as though he just doesn’t care anymore, he pushes through anything the Democrats want,” the former president said of McConnell allowing the Democrats to pass whatever they want in the upper chamber, including last year’s omnibus.

“If he waited just ten days, the now “United Republican Congress” could have made it MUCH BETTER, or KILLED IT,” Trump explained. “Something is wrong with McConnell, and those Republican Senators that Vote with him. PRIMARY THEM ALL!!!”

Furthermore, with the national debt now being over $31 trillion, the poll found 76 percent who said they are concerned about its size, with 53 percent of them saying they are “very concerned.”

Only 21 percent of the respondents said they were not concerned about the size of the national debt.

The Rasmussen Reports poll was taken from January 2 to 4, with 1,000 likely votes in the United States and a three percent margin of error. There was also a 95 percent level of confidence.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.