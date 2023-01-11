Sixty-five Democrats in the House of Representatives voted on Tuesday against creating a committee to investigate China and find ways to counter the communist country’s growing international influence.

The House overwhelmingly voted to create the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party on a 365 to 65 margin, in one of the first votes since the Republicans took control of the chamber.

However, even though some members did not vote, all 65 lawmakers who voted against the committee’s creation were Democrats.

65 Democrats just voted against a committee to investigate China. Are you paying attention yet? — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) January 10, 2023

The new committee will be chaired by Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), a foreign policy hawk, and is set to hold public hearings to ultimately “investigate and submit policy recommendations” on China’s economic, technological, and security progress in addition to its competition with the United States.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), during his remarks, urged members to vote to approve the creation of the committee and insisted that it would not be partisan. He said the committee would address bipartisan issues, such as the Chinese coronavirus, the economy, securing intellectual property, and bringing jobs back from China.

“You have my word and my commitment. This is not a partisan committee. This will be a bipartisan committee that is my hope, my desire, to speak with one voice on the challenges that we have,” McCarthy said. “It would look at all aspects, from economics to COVID, and when we fell into COVID, not knowing whether we could have medical supplies because China controlled so much.”

The complete list of Democrats who voted against establishing the committee are:

Balint

Barragán

Bonamici

Bowman

Brown

Bush

Carter (LA)

Casar

Cherfilus-McCormick

Chu

Clarke (NY)

Connolly

Crockett

Davis (IL)

DeGette

DeSaulnier

Escobar

Evans

Frankel, Lois

Frost

García (IL)

Garcia, Robert

Goldman (NY)

Gomez

Huffman

Ivey

Jackson (IL)

Jackson Lee

Jayapal

Johnson (GA)

Kamlager-Dove

Lee (CA)

Lee (PA)

Lieu

Lofgren

Matsui

Meeks

Meng

Moore (WI)

Mullin

Nadler

Neal

Ocasio-Cortez

Pallone

Pocan

Porter

Pressley

Quigley

Ramirez

Ross

Sánchez

Sarbanes

Schakowsky

Scott (VA)

Stansbury

Takano

Titus

Tlaib

Tokuda

Tonko

Underwood

Vargas

Velázquez

Watson Coleman

Williams (GA)

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.