Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs Proposes $40M in Taxpayer Money for Illegal Aliens to Attend State Universities

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) is proposing a state-funded scholarship program, with $40 million in taxpayer money, to help illegal aliens attend state universities and colleges.

In her inaugural address, Hobbs vowed to expand the Arizona Promise Scholarship Program — which helps low-income students pay tuition and fees to attend universities — while creating the “Promise for DREAMers Scholarship Program” that will “cover all students, regardless of immigration status, who attend a public university.”

In effect, Hobbs’ initiative would spend $40 million to help funnel illegal aliens into limited spots at state universities and colleges. An estimated 2,000 illegal aliens would benefit from the initiative every school year.

The move comes after Arizona voters approved a Republican-led law that gives in-state tuition to illegal aliens. The vote reversed a ban on in-state tuition for illegal aliens that was imposed in 2006.

For American students in Arizona, the cost to attend college is immensely expensive. Average in-state tuition is about $4,500 but that figure goes up to more than $20,000 when books, supplies, and room and board are added on.

Graduate degree programs in Arizona are even more costly for American students. In-state costs average more than $27,300.

Meanwhile, university systems across the United States rely on a billion-dollar pipeline of foreign students, including thousands of illegal aliens, attending their schools. Such university systems are generating about $9 billion in revenue annually via tuition and fees from foreign students.

Specifically, roughly 182,000 illegal aliens of the more than 400,000 illegal aliens enrolled in United States universities and colleges are eligible or enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program — making up a significant portion of university systems’ billions in revenue from their foreign student pipeline.

