Special Counsel Robert Hur Worked with Rod Rosenstein

Special Counsel Robert Hur, appointed Thursday by Attorney General Merrick Garland to probe President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified information, was among those at the Justice Department who had knowledge about the Russia hoax perpetrated on former President Donald Trump.

According to a Justice Department document, Hur is a former DOJ official “who handled, participated in, or have personal knowledge of the FBI’s relationship and communications with” Christopher Steele, who authored the infamous dossier that paved the way for the Russia hoax.

Robert Hur was also among those @TheJusticeDept ID'd for the @JusticeOIG as: "officials who handled, participated in, or have personal knowledge of the FBI's relationship and communications with" dossier author Christopher Steele. According to this doc:https://t.co/bZ4Wzi5XgS https://t.co/r7J85XKlyC pic.twitter.com/9QznUN7byP — Jason Foster (@JsnFostr) January 12, 2023

Hur began his career by clerking for the late Chief Justice William Rehnquist after graduating from Harvard and Stanford. Hur was then hired as the principal associate deputy attorney general, “serving as the top aide to Rod J. Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general under President Donald Trump. Before that, he had also been special assistant to Christopher A. Wray, who was leading the Justice Department’s criminal division at the time and went on to become the FBI director,” according to the Washington Post.

Rosenstein announced Hur’s appointment in a press release, praising him as having “experience and judgment [that] will advance our efforts to deter crime, promote the rule of law, and ensure equal justice for everyone.”

In 2018, Trump nominated Hur to lead the Maryland U.S. attorney’s office. Hur was unanimously confirmed by the Senate in March of that year.

Under Hur’s direction at the Maryland U.S. attorney’s office, he “brought and resolved charges for corruption and/or fraud against dozens of elected officials, public office holders, and public employees,” according to the Justice Department’s press release.

During Hur’s service, the Maryland U.S. attorney’s office was reportedly one of the busiest in the nation. Hur prosecuted a case of a former National Security Agency contractor who allegedly stole classified information from the federal government. The theft was reportedly the largest of classified documents in U.S. history.

In February 2021, Hur departed the U.S. attorney’s office and joined the global legal offices of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, which handles white-collar criminal issues and regulatory matters. The law firm employs “1,800 lawyers in 20 offices in major cities throughout the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and South America,” its website states.

Hur’s appointment as a special prosecutor on Thursday comes as Republicans have slammed Biden’s double standard of justice. Two weeks after Biden’s classified documents were unearthed at the Penn Biden Center, Garland named a special counsel to investigate Trump, not Biden. Garland only appointed Hur after classified documents were found at Biden’s residence.

“The double standard of the corrupt DOJ and FBI, which have been weaponized against Joe Biden’s political opponents, could not be more clear,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the third highest ranking House Republican, told Breitbart News.

“The American people are watching as classified documents are uncovered at Joe Biden’s ‘think tank’ and now in Joe Biden’s own garage, but they have yet to see the same action taken by these agencies that launched an unprecedented raid against President Donald Trump’s home,” she added.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) stated that “With or without a special counsel, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee will investigate President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who barely won reelection in 2022, said she hopes the special counsel was not just created to cover up Biden’s wrongdoing. “Let’s hope this amounts to more than just a cover-up of the scandal.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.