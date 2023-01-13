California Mom Sues School Board over Transgender ‘Secrecy’ Policy

A California mother is suing her local school board over a policy of “parental secrecy” under which the school refuses to inform the parents of children who decide to become transgender about their ongoing transition.

Aurora Regino is suing the superintendent and five school board members of the Chico Unified School District in Chico, California, after her 11-year-old daughter began a gender transition at school and she was not told. She is being represented by Harmeet Dhillon of the Center for American Liberty.

The Daily Wire reported Thursday:

“Under the Parental Secrecy Policy, schools in the District are prompting students to question their sexuality and gender, facilitating their social transition to a new gender identity, and integrating this new person into the school ecosystem, all without informing or receiving consent from their parents,” the lawsuit alleges. Regino’s daughter, referred to as A.S. in the complaint, was a fifth-grade student at an elementary school in the district during the school year of 2021-2022, where she was allegedly influenced by a school counselor to adopt a transgender identity and hide it from her mother.

… AB 1266, the legislation in question, provides only that California public schools allow students to participate in sports and use the bathroom “consistent with his or her gender identity.” The California Department of Education created an FAQ on AB 1266, recommending that school personnel keep students’ chosen trans-identities private at their request, but this guidance does not claim to have the force of law, according to the complaint.

Similar lawsuits have been filed elsewhere in the country. Last year, in Florida, the Child & Parental Rights Campaign, Inc. (CPRC-C) filed a federal lawsuit against Clay County Schools and Paterson Elementary School on behalf of parents who said their 12-year-old daughter attempted suicide after being counseled to change her gender identity at school without the parents’ knowledge.

This month, California became the nation’s first “sanctuary state” for children seeking gender transitions, including through irreversible surgery and drug treatments.

