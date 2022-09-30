Gavin Newsom Signs Law Making California a Sanctuary for Child Transgender Surgery

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill Thursday making California a sanctuary state for children to obtain “gender-affirming” surgery or drugs.

The bill, SB 107, was sponsored by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who also sponsored a law in 2020 that reduced penalties for adults who had oral or anal sex with a willing minor child within ten years of their age by removing a requirement that they register as sex offenders, leaving that to judges’ discretion. The law ostensibly addressed discrimination against LGBTQ people.

SB 107 “would prohibit a provider of health care, a health care service plan, or a contractor from releasing medical information related to a person or entity allowing a child to receive gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care in response to a criminal or civil action” from another state that bans transgender surgery or drugs for minor children under 18. It would also prohibit California police from enforcing arrest warrants for transgender treatments for minors that are illegal in their own states.

The bill would also “prohibit the enforcement of an order based on another state’s law authorizing a child to be removed from their parent or guardian based on that parent or guardian allowing their child to receive gender-affirming health care” in California.

In a signing statement, Newsom described SB 107 as a bill about “parental choice.” However, there is nothing in the bill that requires that the “gender-affirming health care” be performed with parental consent. It also does not specify a minimum age at which a child qualifies for surgery or pharmaceuticals that would cause potentially irreversible physical changes to genitals or other organs.

The Los Angeles Times noted: “Whether SB 107 itself will be upheld in court is also in question because of federal requirements that states must recognize out-of-state laws when residents travel.” It also quoted State Sen. Brian Dahle (R-Bieber), who pointed out that California would be in a difficult position if one parent supported a child’s transgender surgery and the other parent opposed it.

