Kevin McCarthy Signals Republicans Open to Expunging Trump’s Impeachments

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) signaled that Republicans are open to expunging former President Donald Trump’s impeachments, making the remarks during a brief Q&A with reporters.

When asked about the interest of Republicans to possibly introduce a resolution to expunge one or both of Trump’s impeachments, McCarthy did not dismiss the prospect.

“I’d have to look… When you find that the final information that the Russia document was all a lie, when you watch what went through, I understand why members would want to bring that forward,” McCarthy began, although he explained that the GOP has other priorities it is currently focused on, which includes securing the borders, addressing crime, and getting the economy “back on track.”

“Our first priority is get our economy back on track, secure our borders, make our streets safe again, give parents the opportunity to have a say in their kids’ education, and actually hold government accountable,” the Speaker said.

“But I understand why an individual want to do it, and we’d look at it,” he added:

Kevin McCarthy makes direct hint at EXPUNGING President Trump's impeachments after Democrats CAUGHT in massive wrap-up smear against MAGA pic.twitter.com/fXbDibPvEb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 16, 2023

To the far-left’s dismay, Trump was acquitted in both impeachment trials after being charged with abusing the office of the presidency and obstructing Congress the first round. Lawmakers later accused him of inciting an insurrection, sparking the second impeachment.

McCarthy, who had a historic speakership battle, ultimately clinching the position after negotiations and 15 rounds of voting, has touted the early accomplishments of the GOP-led House, which includes voting to form a select committee on China and moving to strip funding for 87,000 new IRS agents.

“House Republicans just voted unanimously to repeal the Democrats’ army of 87,000 IRS agents,” McCarthy announced last week, identifying the action as the “very first act of the new Congress”:

🚨 House Republicans just voted unanimously to repeal the Democrats' army of 87,000 IRS agents 🚨 This was our very first act of the new Congress, because government should work for you, not against you. Promises made. Promises kept. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 10, 2023

That same week, McCarthy elaborated on the House Select Committee on China.

“The policies have weakened our economy and made us more vulnerable to the threats of the CCP, but here’s the good news. There is bipartisan consensus that the era of trusting Communist China is over,” McCarthy said.

“How do we bring our jobs back from China to America? How do we secure our intellectual property? How do we make sure our farmland is protected? All of that will be brought up within this committee. The threat is too great for us to bicker with ourselves,” he added.

A recent survey from The Economist/YouGov shows McCarthy’s approval rating on the rise among all Americans.