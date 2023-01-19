Sixty percent of Americans believe President Joe Biden inappropriately handled classified materials related to Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom, according to a Wednesday Quinnipiac poll.

Only 22 percent of Americans say Biden acted appropriately by stashing classified materials — some of which are top secret — in three separate locations, including his garage in Delaware and UPenn, which has reportedly accepted millions in anonymous donations from the Chinese since Biden assumed the White House.

Moreover, 71 percent of Americans believe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents is serious. Of the 71 percent, 39 percent said it’s very serious and 32 percent somewhat serious. Only seven percent say it’s not serious at all, while 17 percent say it’s not too serious a violation.

The poll also found that 67 percent of Americans say they are following the news about the scandal very closely (31 percent) or somewhat closely (36 percent). Only 32 percent are not following it closely.

The poll surveyed 1,380 Americans from January 12-15 with a 2.6 point margin of error.

The survey comes as the White House and Department of Justice agreed to hide Joe Biden’s classified document scandal from the American people until it leaked to the press, despite their repeated claims of transparency, according to the Washington Post.

The White House has claimed total transparency after the fact.

Critics have questioned why Biden’s personal attorneys were initially searching for the apparently illegally stashed documents. The White House has failed to provide the initial reason for or cause of the search.

