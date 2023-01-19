The Secret Service is reportedly willing to reverse course and disclose visitor records from President Joe Biden’s Wilmington residence, where classified documents were unearthed by the president’s personal attorneys.

While the Secret Service claims not to keep visitor logs of everyone who entered Biden’s home, the Secret Service does keep records of those who “come into contact” with the locations the agency protects. It’s those logs the Secret Service is willing to turn over to Congress, according to Fox News.

“The Secret Service does not maintain visitor logs at the private residences of protects,” Secret Service’s communications chief, `, stated. “While the Secret Service does generate law enforcement and criminal justice information records for various individuals who may come into contact with Secret Service protected sites, we are not able to comment further as this speaks to the means and methods of our protective operations.”

The report appears to contradict the agency’s prior statement to the Associated Press. “We don’t independently maintain our own visitor logs because it’s a private residence,” Guglielmi said on January 16.

Likewise, the White House confirmed to the AP that Biden failed to keep records of who visited his home. “Like every President in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” White House spokesman Ian Sams stated. Joe Biden may have Tweeted out a picture of the classified documents “securely” stored in his garage beside his corvette. pic.twitter.com/puI4SE0NKk — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 12, 2023 The visitor logs of Biden’s Wilmington residence are sought by the House Oversight Committee because it is unclear who, other than Hunter Biden, had access to the classified documents in Biden’s home. “Given the serious national security implications, the White House must provide the Wilmington residence’s visitor log,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) wrote to the White House. “It is troubling that classified documents have been improperly stored at the home of President Biden for at least six years, raising questions about who may have reviewed or had access to classified information.”

The report comes as the White House and Justice Department agreed to hide classified document scandal from the American people until it leaked to the press, despite their repeated claims of transparency, according to the Washington Post. The White House has claimed total transparency after the fact.

Critics have questioned why Biden’s personal attorneys were initially searching for the illegally stashed documents. The White House has failed to provide the initial reason or cause for the search.

Sixty percent of Americans believe Biden inappropriately mishandled classified materials related to Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom, a Wednesday Quinnipiac poll.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.