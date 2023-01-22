Former President Donald Trump won the Senior Club Championship at his Trump International Golf Club on Sunday, he announced in a Truth Social post.

“A great honor to have won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club, one of the best courses in the Country, in Palm Beach County, Florida,” Trump said.

Trump used the victory to tout his physical fitness to serve as president.

“Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is that, in a very real way, it serves as a physical exam, only MUCH tougher,” Trump said. “You need strength and stamina to WIN, & I have strength & stamina – most others don’t. You also need strength & stamina to GOVERN!”

Trump’s mention of his physical fitness to serve as president could be interpreted as a jab against President Joe Biden, his expected opponent in the 2024 presidential election.

Biden has not released the details of his annual physical exam despite promising to release it by the end of last year.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.