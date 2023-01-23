At least 33 people were shot, seven of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 18 were shot, two fatally, Friday into Saturday night alone in the Windy City.

By Monday morning, ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted the total number of shooting victims had reached at least 33, including numerous fatalities.

For example, at 5:55 p.m. Saturday a 25-year-old man was shot to death inside a home “in the 1200-block of West 73rd Street.” Sunday, around 2:05 p.m., a 17-year-old was shot in the chest and killed while trying to buy shoes “from a social media seller…in the 11900-block of South State Street.”

Also on Sunday, just after 7 p.m., a 35-year-old man was “shot in the face” and killed “in the 700-block of South Spaulding Avenue.”

Around 7:20 p.m. Sunday a male of unknown age was shot and killed “in the 7600 block of South May Street.”

Police also discovered an 18-year-old with numerous gunshot wounds around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. The 18-year-old was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The Sun-Times‘ database shows 34 homicides in Chicago January 1, 2023, through January 22, 2023.

