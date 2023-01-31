Massive Ice Storm Moves Across the South, Triggering Dangerous Travel Conditions

A massive ice storm is moving across the South, triggering dangerous travel conditions as ice accumulations could reach up to three quarters of an inch from portions of Texas to Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC).

The ice storm is expected to affect portions of the South and mid-South through Thursday as the WPC warns of “significant impacts due to the freezing rain and sleet.”

“Furthermore, multiple rounds of wintry precipitation are forecast, with brief lulls followed by bursts of sleet and freezing rain that could drastically deteriorate road conditions,” the latest update reads:

Widespread total ice accretion of greater than 0.25″ is likely from West Texas to western Tennessee, with localized areas receiving as much as 0.75″. In addition to potentially hazardous travel conditions, this amount of ice will likely lead to tree damage and scattered power outages across the hardest-hit regions. Sleet accumulations around a half inch or locally higher are also possible from West Texas to Arkansas, which can also lead to treacherous travel or add to the already slippery conditions. As a result, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued. Travelers are advised to check road conditions before venturing out and drive with extreme caution.

Here's the #weather snapshot for #Tuesday:

– The lead story will be the extensive and dangerous ice event with some sleet from Texas to the Tennessee and Lower Ohio Valleys

– A potent system in the Southwest will produce cold rain showers, perhaps a thunderstorm and mountain snow pic.twitter.com/Pzd13Iq4Ea — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 30, 2023

Indeed, videos across social media showcase the hazardous weather conditions as cars slip on the roads. According to reports, authorities in Arlington, Texas, have responded to several vehicle crashes, including what the Weather Channel described as “a fatal rollover and a seven-car pileup”:

Stay safe on the roads during the winter weather warning! ❄️🌨️ Make sure your tires are inflated and you have a half tank of gas in the tank. ⛽️

Slow down. ⬇️

Increase the space between you and the car in front of you. 🚗 🚗

Avoid cruise control. 🚫 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) January 30, 2023

The sounds of sleet this morning from Forth Worth, Texas. That area is under a Winter Storm Warning through Wednesday night. Find and follow your local NWS forecast office at https://t.co/GWrG0hUpxl pic.twitter.com/wk8G8Xyy1H — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 31, 2023

We are on interstate 20 west about 120 miles outside Abilene, Texas and we are not moving at all. Interstate became completely loaded with ice and frozen slush and then came to a halt. ⁦@foxweather⁩ #Txwx #icestorm #notmoving pic.twitter.com/8EIT97ZfRS — Robert Ray (@RobertRayWx) January 31, 2023

Meanwhile, delayed and canceled flights related to the storm are piling up. As of 11:00 a.m. Eastern, there were 1,671 U.S.-related delayed flights and 1,235 canceled flights. Additionally, as of that time, 42 percent of flights at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport were canceled, as were 34 percent of flights at Dallas Love Field and 29 percent at Austin-Bergstrom International.

That comes on the heels of over 1,000 flights canceled across the country on Monday.