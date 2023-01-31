Minnesota Democrats Move to Give Driver’s Licenses to 77K Illegal Aliens

Democrats in Minnesota are moving forward with a plan to give driver’s licenses to potentially 77,000 eligible illegal aliens.

On Monday, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota state house passed a bill that will eliminate the legal residency requirement for obtaining a driver’s license in the state. Instead, tens of thousands of illegal aliens, possibly 77,000, would be able to secure licenses to drive.

Now, the bill heads to the state senate, where Democrats hold 34 seats and Republicans hold 33 seats. Already, Democrat Gov. Tim Walz has said he will sign the bill if it reaches his desk.

Specifically, the bill would reverse a 20-year-old law across Minnesota that required those seeking driver’s licenses to be either legal residents or American citizens. Gov. Tim Pawlenty (R) signed that law.

The open borders lobby, with the help of elected Democrats, has made securing driver’s licenses for illegal aliens a key fixture of their agenda to eliminate privileges meant solely for American citizens and legal immigrants.

In California, one of the first states to pass such a law, more than a million illegal aliens have been allowed to secure driver’s licenses since 2015. Put another way, nearly 40 percent of California’s illegal alien population now has a driver’s license.

Driver’s licenses for illegal aliens are vital for the open borders lobby, because often when illegal aliens are pulled over by local police, driving without a driver’s license is the first criminal charge that can put them in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody for arrest and deportation.

In Fiscal Year 2022, illegal aliens with more than 17,500 drunk driving convictions were arrested by ICE agents throughout the United States. Illegal aliens with more than 8,700 drunk driving charges against them were also arrested by ICE agents in the same time period.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.