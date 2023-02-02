The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is expected to search the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence in the coming days, according to people familiar with the plans, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Justice Department is discussing a time to schedule the search with the former vice president’s legal team, the same people told the WSJ. The search comes after law enforcement agencies have recently increased scrutiny of how government officials handle classified material.

This also comes after Pence voluntarily provided classified documents to federal authorities that he discovered at his Indiana home last month. As the WSJ noted, Pence’s lawyers said the discovered documents were “inadvertently packed up and transported and Mr. Pence was unaware of their existence.”

This statement ropes him into the same scandal simmering around President Joe Biden after multiple reports showed that between 2o-25 documents were found in Biden’s vice-presidential office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., and other places such as his home in Delaware. Since the discovery of the documents, federal authorities searched Biden’s two homes in Delaware in recent weeks.

The document disclosures from Pence and Biden came as former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, Mar-A-Lago, was raided by FBI agents last summer. The FBI searched his residence for classified material that the former president could have removed from the White House when he moved out. The search reportedly included agents going through Melania Trump’s bedroom and closets. Following the raid, some of the seized materials the FBI took included over 50 empty folders.

A person close to Pence indicated to the WSJ that the search by the former vice president’s legal team was “exhaustive,” and they do not believe there are any more classified documents at his home.

Additionally, Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle exclusively reported on Thursday that a CNN camera crew was pictured on the street outside Pence’s advocacy group headquarters in downtown Washington, DC.

Boyle noted that the pictures obtained by Breitbart News “suggest the camera crew was possibly awaiting action from the Department of Justice (DOJ) or FBI in the ongoing classified document scandals plaguing Pence, former President Donald Trump, and current President Joe Biden.”

