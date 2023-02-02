Former President Donald J. Trump called for peace negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday, describing the situation as “very dangerous, explosive, and escalating by the day,” while President Joe Biden sends 31 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine forces.

“Joe Biden’s weakness and incompetence has brought us to the brink of nuclear war, and now Biden is doing what he said ten months ago would lead to World War III: He is sending in American tanks,” Trump said in a campaign video released Wednesday.

NEW VIDEO: President Trump Calls for Immediate De-escalation and Peace pic.twitter.com/h6x1VRkn5b — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 1, 2023

Biden announced he approved sending the tanks to Ukraine last week and called them “the equivalent of one Ukraine battalion.”

As Breitbart News’s Sean Moran pointed out, last March, Biden opted not to supply Ukraine with 28 Soviet MiG-29s fighter jets, telling House Democrats that sending “offensive equipment,” like jets or “tanks,” would be escalating the war into an international conflict.

“The idea that we’re going to send in offensive equipment and have planes and tanks and trains going in with American pilots and American crews — just understand, don’t kid yourself, no matter what y’all say, that’s called World War III,” Biden told Democrats at the time.

Biden announced Wednesday afternoon he has approved sending 31 Abrams M1 main battle tanks to Ukraine, in an escalation of U.S. support for the war as it nears the one-year mark. https://t.co/fx60Tkga3e — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 25, 2023

Biden’s move last week came on the heels of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s pledge the United States “will support Ukraine’s self-defense for as long as it takes.”

After pointing out Biden’s contradictory positions from last year into this year, Trump called for deescalation and peace negotiations:

It’s far past the time for all parties involved to pursue a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine before this already horrific catastrophe spirals out of control and ends up leading, indeed, to World War III. And this would be a war no like other war because this would be a nuclear war.

Trump then claimed that “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would have never happened if I was in the White House – not even thinkable, not even a possibility.”

“We must end this ridiculous war and demand peace in Ukraine now, before it gets worse, and believe it or not, it would be easy to do. It would be very easy to do,” the 45th president concluded.