With a suspected Chinese spy balloon “violating” United States airspace, the U.S. Border Patrol Union jokingly stated on Friday that China has been watching the U.S. border more closely than the Biden administration.

“China [is] watching our border more closely than the Biden Admin,” the Official Union of the U.S. Border Patrol said on Twitter Friday morning.

The union statement comes as a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the United States and Republicans, such as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, have indicated that President Joe Biden has not paid enough attention to the border, as millions of border crossers and illegal aliens have flooded into the county.

Earlier in the week, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) highlighted that Biden’s administration had welcomed an illegal alien population of 2.9 million — who have little prospect of ever being deported under the Biden administration’s expansive parole pipeline — since taking office in late January 2021.

On Thursday, Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement that the United States has “detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now.”

Ryder added:

The U.S. government, to include NORAD, continues to track and monitor it closely. The balloon is currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic, and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground. Instances of this kind of balloon activity have been observed previously over the past several years. Once the balloon was detected, the U.S. government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information.”

Additionally, as Breitbart News Kristina Wong reported, a senior defense official told reporters during a briefing, “We are confident that this high-altitude surveillance balloon belongs to the [People’s Republic of China].”

The same official noted that President Joe Biden had been briefed on the situation and had asked for military options but was recommended by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen. Mark Milley, and the commander of NORTHCOM, Gen. Glen VanHerck “not to take kinetic action due to the risk to safety and security of the people on the ground from the possible debris field.”

On Friday, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the House Republican Conference Chair and senior member of the Intelligence and Armed Services Committees, demanded an intelligence briefing on the suspected Chinese spy balloon “violating” United States airspace.

“I am demanding an immediate intelligence briefing so that we can know exactly how this happened and what malign intentions are behind this spying to ensure we hold China accountable, so the CCP does not violate American sovereignty again,” Stefanik stated.

