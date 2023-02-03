Nolte: Due to Overdoses, Students to Carry Narcan in Democrat-Run L.A.

“Students will be able to carry Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose, in Los Angeles,” reports the far-left Los Angeles Times.

Hey, how’s that left-wing utopia working out for you?

Because the southern border is wide open because California and Los Angeles Democrats don’t mind people dying if it means permanent power by way of the importation of illegal Democrats, the Los Angeles school district has a fentanyl problem, so awful students will be carrying Narcan.

What Narcan does is immediately disable the opioids in your body. It works so fast, it can save someone on the spot if he is dying of an overdose. It’s quite remarkable. Junkies hate it. Any self-respecting junkie will get up and yell at you for using Narcan. Now, they have to start all over again.

More:

Los Angeles Unified school board member Nick Melvoin expressed support for the policy update, saying in a statement that “Narcan has the power to save lives and I’ve been working to expand its access to everyone in our school communities, including students themselves.” “But the increased use of Narcan as a life-saving measure underscores the drug crisis that’s being brought to our schools,” Melvoin said. “We must do more to address the root causes of this crisis and that starts with education and more support for our youth.” Deadly overdoses have spiked among U.S. teens, even as illegal drug use has waned in that age group, researchers have found — the result of an increasingly dangerous drug supply. In Los Angeles County, 92% of teens who died of drug overdoses in 2021 tested positive for fentanyl, a county report found. Thirty-one youth died from fentanyl overdoses that year in L.A. County.

The Mexican and South American cartels are poisoning our kids with this garbage. It’s pouring over the border in breathtaking quantities. As a result, our kids (and many other innocent people) are dying daily. But nothing is done to control the border because Democrats like His Fraudulency Joe Biden and California Gov. Gavin Newsom want to replace Americans with illegal aliens, who are easier to control and more likely to vote Democrat.

And they don’t care about the death total. All they see is a greater good, and that greater good is a permanent Democrat majority.

Nothing good comes from this flood of illegals. Nothing. It costs the taxpayers billions; the cheap labor artificially lowers wages and steals jobs from Americans and legal immigrants; schools are flooded with kids who can’t speak English, which takes time away from legal students… The crime, the drugs, and now the death toll.

Los Angeles used to be one of our country’s great cities, a symbol of progress and freedom. Now, it is such a hellscape, kids are carrying Narcan.

Keep voting Democrat, morons.

