Poll: Majority Do Not Want Joe Biden to Run for Reelection in 2024

The majority of likely voters in the United States do not want President Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024, a poll found on the eve of his State of the Union address.

The Rasmussen Reports survey poll released Friday found that 56 percent of respondents do not want Biden to run for reelection, as he is past the halfway point of his presidency, and his State of the Union is set for this Tuesday. In comparison, 32 percent say he would run for a second term, while 12 percent are unsure.

When looked at by party, 53 percent of Democrats said Biden should run for reelection in 2024, while only 17 percent of Republicans and 26 percent of independents said the same. In comparison, 76 percent of Republican respondents said he should not run for reelection, while 25 percent of Democrat and 51 percent of independent respondents said the same.

This also comes as Biden — who would be 86 years old at the end of a second term — has still not officially announced whether he will run for a second term in 2024. However, he recently teased reporters about running while on vacation in the Virgin Islands with family members. There have been reports of him readying a 2024 team.

The poll also found that only 39 percent of the respondents want Vice President Kamala Harris to remain as Biden’s running mate in 2024 if he runs for a second term. In comparison, 48 percent of the respondents said they did not want to see Harris as the running mate, and thirteen percent said they were unsure.

The Rasmussen Reports poll was taken from January 31 to February 2 with 900 respondents. The poll had a three percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

Another poll reported on over the weekend from the Washington Post and ABC News found that former President Donald Trump, a Republican, has the lead over the current president. The poll found that of the 1,003 American surveyed from January 27 to February 1, and a 3.5 percent margin of error, 48 percent would choose Trump in a hypothetical 2024 match-up, while only 45 percent said Biden.

One percent said they would vote for someone else, three percent would vote for neither candidate, two percent would not vote, and one percent had no opinion.